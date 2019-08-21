Four months after a 44-year-old man was shot to death in North Charleston, police are still looking for answers and a family is looking for closure.

Vernon Young of Charleston was shot around 8:33 p.m. April 25 near Verde and Rivers avenues. Investigators on Wednesday gathered with Young's family at City Hall to call on anyone who has information to step forward.

Detectives have a photograph of a person of interest in the case but have not been able to identify or locate him, said Lt. Al Kuechler, of the North Charleston Police Department.

A motive for Young's killing isn't known. While investigators continue to analyze surveillance video from around the scene and work tips as they come in, their main priority is finding the person of interest.

Several of Young's family members were present during the latest call for information. Fighting through tears, Young's father, mother and sister pleaded with the public for help.

"Please, whatever information, please turn it in," said Cathy Mack Davis, Young's mother. "My son does not deserve what happened to him. He was a good man. There are children that need to know what happened to their father. I'd like to know what happened to my son."

Young's sister, Regina Young, said that Vernon was her only brother and urged anyone with information to come forward.

And Young's father, Reginald Vernon Young, said coming forward will lift a weight off of anyone holding on to information.

"Just help us find who did this to my son," he said. "The street code or whatever, being afraid to snitch, that's not real. Please help us. Don't sit on it. My son needs justice. Our family needs closure."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.