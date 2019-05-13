North Charleston police have released surveillance footage of a man they are trying to identify in connection with a fatal shooting last month.
Video and photos released Monday show a person of interest in an April 25 shooting at Rivers and Verde avenues, according to North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Officers responded to the area shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found the body of 44-year-old Vernon Young of Charleston lying in front a bench. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died before help arrived.
Anyone with information about the identification of the person of interest is asked to call police at 843-554-5700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.