North Charleston police have released surveillance footage of a man they are trying to identify in connection with a fatal shooting last month. 

Video and photos released Monday show a person of interest in an April 25 shooting at Rivers and Verde avenues, according to North Charleston Police Department spokesman Spencer Pryor. 

Officers responded to the area shortly before 8:30 p.m. and found the body of 44-year-old Vernon Young of Charleston lying in front a bench. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died before help arrived. 

Anyone with information about the identification of the person of interest is asked to call police at 843-554-5700 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

