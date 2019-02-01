North Charleston police arrested a teen on Friday suspected of assaulting another man in December 2018 and causing injuries that evenually proved fatal.
Rajon King, 19, was taken into custody at 7910 Crossroads Drive and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 7:26 p.m., according to the North Charleston Police Department and jail records.
King is suspected in the death of Maurice Wigfall, whose age was not provided, police stated.
On Dec. 3, emergency medical services and firefighters were called to a report of a person having a seizure at 2019 Beech Ave., police stated. At the time, authorities noted that the scene looked unusual and called police.
The following day, investigators received word that Wigfall had actually been assaulted, police stated. He was on life support and his condition was deteriorating.
Wigfall died on Dec. 20 at Medical University Hospital, police stated. An autopsy concluded that he died of blunt force trauma. The case was ruled a homicide.
Further information about the investigation, suspect or victim was not available on Friday.