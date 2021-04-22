North Charleston police arrest teen suspect in woman's shooting death

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities arrested a teenager suspected of fatally shooting a woman earlier this month.

Officers and federal marshals took 19-year-old Tyson Tyree Tucker into custody in the afternoon hours of April 22, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Tucker was charged with murder in connection with the death April 10 of Sandra Molen-Coakley at 5641 Parana St., Deckard said.

Molen-Coakley was found dead at 12:14 p.m. that day, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Further information about the case was not available.