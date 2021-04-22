You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police arrest teen suspect in woman's shooting death

Tyson Tyree Tucker

Tyson Tyree Tucker. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities  arrested a teenager suspected of fatally shooting a woman earlier this month. 

Officers and federal marshals took 19-year-old Tyson Tyree Tucker into custody in the afternoon hours of April 22, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman. 

Tucker was charged with murder in connection with the death April 10 of Sandra Molen-Coakley at 5641 Parana St., Deckard said. 

Molen-Coakley was found dead at 12:14 p.m. that day, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

Further information about the case was not available. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

