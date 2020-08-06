You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police arrest suspects in 2 homicides, including Waffle House shooting

Authorities have arrested two suspects wanted in connection with a pair of fatal shootings last month. 

Deon Antonio Michael Frasier, 21, was charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting on July 18 at a Waffle House, 4755 Saul White Road, that left a restaurant employee dead and three bystanders injured, said North Charleston Police Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Frasier's current address was not provided, but court records from 2019 list him as living on North Creek Drive in unincorporated Berkeley County north of Summerville.  

His current mugshot was not available. 

Briawna Nabors, 23, of Summerville, was found dead behind a counter inside the Waffle House, authorities said. She identified herself on social media as a server. 

Police arrested another suspect, 39-year-old North Charleston resident Rico Jarvaris Joy Sr., shortly after the shooting and charged him with one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Joy was also injured in the shooting, police said. 

The second incident happened July 25 at 3434 Navajo St., Deckard said. 

Devon Pierre Mallard

Devon Pierre Mallard. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

Devon Pierre Mallard, 36, of the Charleston area, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, he said. 

Records show Mallard lived on North Murray Avenue.

Officers were called at 11:45 p.m. that night for a report of shots fired, Deckard said. While on their way, officers got information that there was a shooting victim at an Exxon gas station at Rivers and McMillan avenues. 

"We located an unconscious male with gunshot wounds to his chest and thigh," he said. 

The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Deckard said. The man's identity was not available Thursday night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

