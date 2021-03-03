North Charleston police arrest suspect in shooting near Tanger Outlets

NORTH CHARLESTON — A woman suspected of taking part in a shooting in the parking lot of a popular outlet mall is in custody and facing multiple felony charges.

India Nicole Summersett, 19, of Ladson faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail and court records.

She was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on March 3, records show.

A North Charleston police incident report sheds light on the shooting.

On Jan. 8, officers were called at 11:38 a.m. to 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., for a report that someone had been shot in the parking lot.

Dispatchers told officers the caller said the shooting happened "near the Burger King." Officers found the victim, who'd been shot in the chest and was having a hard time breathing, and gave her first aid.

The victim wasn't able to tell officers anything about who shot her, police said. Firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over medical treatment before the victim was transported to Medical University Hospital.

Officers later found witness who said she heard a vehicle's horn blaring, walked over to see what was wrong and called 911 after the victim told her she'd been shot, police said.

Police did not say how they connected Summersett to the shooting.

The incident is the first of three recent shootings near North Charleston malls.

On Feb. 14, a shooter opened fire at Northwoods Mall, injuring three bystanders. Police and the mall's owners pledged to increase security measures.

On Feb. 27, police were called to Tanger after a report of a shooting and car that had crashed into barrier poles outside a business. Officers found the car but did not find a victim.

Video surveillance appeared to show one person who "was observed to have been shot," according to an incident report.