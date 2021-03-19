North Charleston police arrest suspect in November slaying

NORTH CHARLESTON — Authorities arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting another person in late November.
Davon Marquis Wilson, 30, faces one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police said.
Officers were called at 6:25 p.m. Nov. 23 to the Chatham Place Apartments, 5736 Chatham Ave., for a report of shots fired, according to an incident report.
They found the victim in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, the report said. Officers gave the man first aid until emergency medical services arrived, but he couldn't be saved.
Detectives were able to identify Wilson as a suspect and arrested him with the help of federal marshals on March 19, police said.
Wilson's current place of residence wasn't provided.
He was last listed as living on West Montague Avenue in North Charleston, according to 2019 court records.
Further information about the case wasn't available.