North Charleston police on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting at a group of people in February at Northwoods Mall.

Authorities had been looking for 18-year-old Matthew Carlos James Jr. since publicly naming him as a suspect more than a month ago.

North Charleston’s Intelligence-Led Policing unit, a team of SWAT-trained officers that monitors career criminals and violent offenders, received information Wednesday that James was at a residence on Crown Avenue.

Officers went to the home along with U.S. marshals and Charleston County sheriff's warrants officers. The homeowner exited and told police that James was inside.

James, of Deerwood Drive in North Charleston, surrendered after a brief time. He was arrested on four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In addition to those charges, James was arrested on two warrants from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police allege that James targeted a group of people when he opened fire inside Champs Sports shoe store in Northwoods Mall just after 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

No one was injured, but the gunfire sent shoppers running.

Video footage showed the gunman leaving the mall through an emergency exit before officers arrived. Witnesses said he discarded a firearm in some bushes. Police later recovered the gun.

In March, police arrested 23-year-old Diamond Jarodia Floyd, of Mary Street in Charleston, on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to attempted murder in connection with the mall shooting.