A man suspected of shooting a 35-year-old man to death in North Charleston in April was arrested by police and federal marshals on Friday.

Brandon Hazelton faces one count each of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, North Charleston police said.

He is accused of shooting Damon Alston to death around 11 p.m. on April 28 at a residence on Nibbs Lane, police said.

After getting to the scene, officers found Alston face down, on the kitchen floor, police said. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found that Alston got a phone call and went downstairs to meet someone at the back door of the residence, police said. At that point, gunfire erupted.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man wearing a black hoodie running from the scene.

Alston's death was North Charleston's seventh homicide in 2019 and the 21st in the tri-county this year, according to a Post and Courier database.