Police have arrested a North Charleston teen in connection with an Aug. 2 shooting that killed a man and wounded another.
Trevon Jaharis Karnickey, 18, was booked into the Charleston County jail on a murder charge Thursday.
His alleged accomplice, 19-year-old Benjamin Rashard Bonneau of Charleston, was arrested several days after the shooting.
Police believe the suspects and four other men met in the parking lot of the Northwoods Stadium Cinema in North Charleston for a drug deal before bullets began flying. One of them struck 23-year-old Harry Tavaris Pinckney, of Walterboro, in the torso.
Pinckney was unconscious when first responders arrived and died soon after, according to an incident report.
Another man was struck but got to a hospital and survived his injuries, police said.