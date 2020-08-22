North Charleston police arrest second suspect in fatal Waffle House shooting

After a month-long investigation, North Charleston police have arrested a second suspect in a July shooting that killed a young Waffle House employee and injured several others at the restaurant.

Gerald Dashaun Garner, 20, faces one charge of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder, jail records show. He was booked Friday night in the Charleston County jail.

Garner joins another alleged shooter in the incident, 39-year-old Rio Jarvaris Joy Sr. of North Charleston, behind bars.

Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said the arrest concludes a search that's continued since police were called to the restaurant off Saul White Boulevard on July 18, and found 23-year-old Briawna Nabors dead of a gunshot wound behind the counter.

Officers are still investigating, Deckard said, and more details about how Garner was identified weren't immediately available.

North Charleston police said Joy was arguing with a 28-year-old man in the Waffle House parking lot, and began shooting at him when the fight became physical.

The 28-year-old ran and hid inside the restaurant, police said, and another man opened fire on him as Joy ran to a nearby hotel. The second shooter also fled before first responders arrived.

Five people were hit, and seven others left uninjured. Nabors, a Summerville woman who had worked for Waffle House since January, died of her injury at the scene.

One of the victims identified Joy as his attacker, police said, but the other shooter wasn't named in early court records documenting the shooting. Officers tracked him to a nearby hotel and took him to Trident Hospital, where medics treated him for a gunshot wound to the forearm.