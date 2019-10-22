North Charleston police have arrested a second man authorities believe is responsible for the shooting death last month of a South Carolina postal worker.

Local, state and federal investigators banded together to solve the case as soon as Irene Pressley, 64, was gunned down as she delivered mail along her route about 60 miles northeast of Charleston on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 28, investigators arrested Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, saying he'd been seen just before the shooting brandishing a military-style rifle and had left a fingerprint on a piece of mail found at the scene.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 27, joined him behind bars Tuesday. North Charleston police arrested the Andrews man at a residence, and he was quickly sent to the Williamsburg County jail.

Federal and local authorities declined to say whether they may make more arrests, and wouldn't discuss possible motives or say how the two suspects knew each other.

+7 A SC mail carrier was gunned down on the job. A suspect's in custody, but questions linger. Mail carrier Irene Pressley was shot and killed during her mail route near the town of Andrews, not far from where she grew up and lived.

North Charleston police carried out the arrest at the investigating agencies' request, spokeswoman Karley Ash said. They declined to give any more information about the arrest Tuesday. A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

Williamsburg Sheriff Stephen Gardner, citing an ongoing investigation, refused to provide any information beyond that Davis had been charged with murder and transported to the the county jail.

Jessica Adams, a postal inspector and spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, declined to answer questions about the arrest and if authorities are looking for additional suspects. The investigation is ongoing, she said.

A spokeswoman from the State Law Enforcement Division did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Both Seward and Davis lived in the Andrews area and had some criminal history in Williamsburg County: Seward had pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in 2017, and Davis pleaded guilty in 2014 to charges of drug possession and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Both received probation on those offenses, court records indicate.

Davis also had a previous drug conviction from 2013 and had been charged with a third drug offense in 2014, but prosecutors chose not to take the case to trial, records show.

Investigators haven't publicly determined a motive for the attack, in which Pressley was shot several times as she drove her delivery Jeep. Officials wouldn't say how many times she'd been hit, but an eyewitness who asked to remain anonymous said the vehicle was riddled with dozens of bullet holes and that the back windshield had disappeared.

With no official word on what led to the shooting or whether more arrests are coming, postal inspectors are providing security along Andrews-area routes and residents waiting for assurance that more murderers aren't roaming their streets.

Williamsburg County deputies ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 843-355-6381.

Since the shooting, neighbors have attached dozens of white bows to mailboxes and street signs along the 70-mile route where they used to see Pressley every workday.

She'd returned to her childhood home outside of Andrews' town limits to care for her parents a few years ago, and handed them a gift each day.

Stephen Hobbs and Glenn Smith contributed to this report.