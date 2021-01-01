North Charleston police arrest robbery suspects

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police arrested an adult and two teens Thursday night in connection with three separate armed robberies.

Dajun Skyy Ceasar, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm during a violent crime and two counts of first-degree assault and battery, North Charleston police said.

The two juveniles face three counts each of armed robbery.

North Charleston police responded to three separate robbery calls Thursday afternoon involving three individuals and a similar vehicle.

Police later stopped a vehicle matching the description on Ashley Phosphate Road. The three occupants were detained after evidence of the robberies was located in the vehicle, police officials said.

Court records show Ceasar has several cases pending, including charges of larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawfully carrying a pistol and minor traffic offenses, which include failing to stop for a blue light.

Ceasar was held at the Sheriff's Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing, while the teens were being held in juvenile detention.

At a hearing on Friday, Ceasar was denied bail and remained in custody.