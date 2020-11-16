You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police arrest parents of 4-year-old child who accidentally shot himself

pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy) (copy)

North Charleston police have arrested the parents of a 4-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself this weekend.

After receiving a call Saturday morning about a child possibly shot and injured, police arrived at the Atlantic apartment complex on Morris Baker Boulevard around 8:45 a.m., according to an incident report.

Officers found the unresponsive boy, who was suffering from a gunshot wound below his right eye. There was a significant amount of blood throughout the apartment, officers noted.

Police rushed him toward an oncoming EMS truck to start CPR on him, but he was later pronounced dead at Medical University Hospital.

The child's name has not been released.

Police secured the apartment, and narcotics detectives were called in for a search. Three other juveniles inside the apartment were taken away to stay with a relative, the report said.

Investigators have determined that the firearm was not secured. At the Medical University of South Carolina, pediatricians include questions about gun storage in their patients' home when they interview parents.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that any guns in a child’s household be locked and stored separately from any ammunition.

Machayla Walker

Machayla Walker, 22. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

The boy's mother, 22-year-old Machayla Walker, has been charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, as well as with trafficking MDMA and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Eugene Young

Eugene Young, 28. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

His father, 28-year-old Eugene Young, has also been charged with four counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, trafficking MDMA and four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He's also facing four counts of illegally possessing a firearm.

They are being held in the Charleston County jail.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

