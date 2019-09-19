Shamar Latrell Stanley

North Charleston police arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a double homicide earlier this week.

Shamar Latrell Stanley, of Charleston, was taken into custody Thursday, police said. He was charged with two counts of murder and one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Stanley is suspected of taking part in the fatal shootings Sunday of Antonio Heyward, 27, of North Charleston, and J’Quan Brown, 24, of Charleston, at a mobile home park at 5701 Dundrum St., police said. 

Further information about the case was not available Thursday night. 

