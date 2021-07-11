North Charleston police arrest man in women's shooting death

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in the June 11 shooting death of a woman in a domestic violence-related incident, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Denzel Laron Washington, 28, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the department said.

An unidentified woman was fatally shot the morning of July 11 on the 5500 block of Blackwell Street, Harve Jacobs, North Charleston police spokesman, wrote in a press briefing.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., to a local medical facility where the woman died from a gunshot wound, Jacobs wrote.

Detectives and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office and North Charleston police are investigating the death.

Washington’s bond has not been set.