North Charleston police arrest man in teen's June shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man has been arrested in the June 22 shooting death of teenager Jaquez Butler, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Israel Malachi Robinson, 19, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, the department said.

“The attempted murder charge is in regards to another person at the scene who was shot at, but not shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Police located Robinson in the Pinecrest neighborhood on June 30, interviewed and then arrested him, according to the release.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Jacobs said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the teen shot the night of June 22 in a North Charleston neighborhood as Butler, who was 16.

Police officers were dispatched to the area of Old Pine Circle and Pine Forest Drive for reports of a person on the ground near a playground about 8:20 p.m. June 22, according to an incident report.

“Upon arrival officers located a male victim in a playground who sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” according to the July 1 press release. “The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Butler was from the tri-county area, according to the Coroner’s Office.

Robinson faces two earlier criminal cases, which remain pending court action. He was arrested in July 2020 on a count of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and a count in March of domestic violence. Both cases are working their way through the court system.