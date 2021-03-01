You are the owner of this article.
North Charleston police arrest man in fatal shooting of 74-year-old woman

 NORTH CHARLESTON — Police have arrested a North Charleston man in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old woman on Feb. 27.

Officers responded to Pinecrest Apartments on Pine Field Court on the afternoon of Feb. 27 after receiving reports of gunshots and a woman being shot. 

They found Mary Hayre, of North Charleston, slumped over inside a car in the parking lot at the end of Pine Field Court, according to an incident report. She had several gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by emergency medical services personnel.

74-year-old woman dead after shooting in North Charleston, police say

On March 1, police charged Zaswan Rosendary, 41, with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in Hayre's death.

No further details were available on the incident. Rosendary will have a bond hearing on March 2.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

