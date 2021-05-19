North Charleston police arrest man in connection with motel homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Rivers Avenue motel earlier this year.

Tyron Shaquan Washington, also known as "Check Boi," faces one count of murder, said Deputy Chief Scott Deckard, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman.

Investigators believe the 34-year-old is involved in the March 23 death of 30-year-old Donald Tracy.

A 911 caller reported a shooting around 9:15 that night, Deckard said. Officers were dispatched to the Siesta Motor Lodge, 4044 Rivers Ave., and found Tracy suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Further information about the case wasn't available May 19.