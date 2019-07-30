NCPD webrecurring
Authorities have arrested two additional suspects in connection with a shooting that injured a 10-year-old girl in North Charleston last week. 

The suspects, both juveniles, were taken into custody Tuesday, said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. The arrests come after two men were charged on Friday in connection with the shooting. 

The juvenile suspects' cases will be adjudicated in Charleston County Family Court, Deckard said.

Officers were called to the Appian Way Apartments off of Patriot Boulevard just after midnight on Friday after a 10-year-old girl had been struck by a bullet that went through a wall, police said. 

The girl was transported to Medical University Hospital for treatment, police said. 

Michael Allen Sorensen, 19, of Moncks Corner and Kaylan Cartiar Booker, 20, of Goose Creek were arrested later Friday in connection with the incident. Officers don’t believe the girl or her family were targeted.

Sorenson is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and one count of committing a violent crime while wearing body armor.

Booker is charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

