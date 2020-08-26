You are the owner of this article.
top story

North Charleston police arrest 2 suspects in connection with June homicide

  • Updated
NCPD webrecurring
File

Authorities have arrested two people they believe are connected to a fatal shooting at a North Charleston bar earlier this year. 

Aubrey Dupree Tucker, 36, and Shaquera Rachan Steadley-Burnette, 35, both face one count of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said. 

Both men were taken into custody on Wednesday and are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. 

Aubrey Dupree Tucker

Aubrey Dupree Tucker. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

Steadley-Burnette's mugshot was not available Wednesday night. 

Investigators believe the two men are involved in the June 11 death of 24-year-old Anthony Myers, of Ridgeville.

Officers were called at 1:39 a.m. to a parking lot near North Park Grill, 8780 Rivers Ave., where they found Myers lying on his stomach on the ground, police said. 

He'd suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. There was a pool of blood around him. An officer started chest compressions but emergency medical services arrived and pronounced him dead. 

A second victim, identified only as a woman, suffered a shattered humerus during the shooting. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

