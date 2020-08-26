North Charleston police arrest 2 suspects in connection with June homicide

Authorities have arrested two people they believe are connected to a fatal shooting at a North Charleston bar earlier this year.

Aubrey Dupree Tucker, 36, and Shaquera Rachan Steadley-Burnette, 35, both face one count of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police said.

Both men were taken into custody on Wednesday and are being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

Steadley-Burnette's mugshot was not available Wednesday night.

Investigators believe the two men are involved in the June 11 death of 24-year-old Anthony Myers, of Ridgeville.

Officers were called at 1:39 a.m. to a parking lot near North Park Grill, 8780 Rivers Ave., where they found Myers lying on his stomach on the ground, police said.

He'd suffered a gunshot wound to his head, police said. There was a pool of blood around him. An officer started chest compressions but emergency medical services arrived and pronounced him dead.

A second victim, identified only as a woman, suffered a shattered humerus during the shooting.