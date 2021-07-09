North Charleston police arrest 18-year-old in connection with fatal shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON — An 18-year-old was arrested July 9 on suspicion of taking part in a fatal shooting last month.

Framon De'Angelo Frasier Jr. faces one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, jail records show.

Police believe Frasier was involved in the June 22 shooting death of 16-year-old Jaquez Butler.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. that night to the area of Old Pine Circle and Pine Forest Drive for a report of a person on the ground near a playground, police said.

Once on scene, officers found Butler, who'd suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Frasier's arrest comes after authorities took 19-year-old Israel Malachi Robinson into custody on June 30, according to court records.

Robinson, of North Charleston, faces the same three charges, court records show.

Harve Jacobs, a North Charleston Police Department spokesman, told The Post and Courier after Robinson's arrest that the attempted murder charge stems from another victim who was shot at but not struck by gunfire.

Further information about the case was not available July 9.