You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

North Charleston police arrest 1, investigate 2 more after 22-year-old shot dead

pc-061317-ne-police (copy) (copy) web recurring (copy)

North Charleston police. File/Staff

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police arrested one man and are investigating two more suspects after a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man.

North Charleston police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex off Highway 78, near the interchange at Interstate 26, at about 3:40 p.m. Friday. There they found a 22-year-old man who'd been shot in one of the units, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Jaylyn Kinloch Williams, of North Charleston, died that afternoon at Trident Medical Center, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

While officers investigated Williams' slaying, according to Deckard, three suspects arrived at the hospital. One had apparently been shot in the same incident, which officers said was "domestic-related."

North Charleston police said they arrested one of the uninjured companions, Ashley Allen Mount, and are investigating the possibility of more charges.

Mount, 29, faces one count of murder and one of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Charleston County jail Friday evening and remained there Saturday.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News