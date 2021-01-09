North Charleston police arrest 1, investigate 2 more after 22-year-old shot dead

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police arrested one man and are investigating two more suspects after a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man.

North Charleston police responded to a shooting call from an apartment complex off Highway 78, near the interchange at Interstate 26, at about 3:40 p.m. Friday. There they found a 22-year-old man who'd been shot in one of the units, Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said.

Jaylyn Kinloch Williams, of North Charleston, died that afternoon at Trident Medical Center, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

While officers investigated Williams' slaying, according to Deckard, three suspects arrived at the hospital. One had apparently been shot in the same incident, which officers said was "domestic-related."

North Charleston police said they arrested one of the uninjured companions, Ashley Allen Mount, and are investigating the possibility of more charges.

Mount, 29, faces one count of murder and one of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Charleston County jail Friday evening and remained there Saturday.