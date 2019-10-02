Thomas James Capers

North Charleston police on Wednesday night announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting on Northside Drive late last month. 

Thomas James Capers, 31, was arrested on Sept. 24 in connection with a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. 

Officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. that day to a report of a body lying near the driveway of 7800 Northside Drive, police said. 

Jonathan Spitler, 35, died at the scene, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

During an investigation, officers found Capers in a vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending when the vehicle crashed and Capers fled on foot, police said. Officers were eventually able to capture Capers without further incident. 

He was originally arrested for charges related to the pursuit but during their investigation, officers found a firearm that matched the weapon used in Spitler's death, police said. 

"After further tests, it was concluded that the firearm matched the weapon used during the homicide," police said. "Capers was then served with warrants for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime."

