North Charleston police and advocates say domestic violence is on the rise

North Charleston police and advocates say there's a pandemic within the pandemic that the city needs to address — domestic violence.

Cases rose in 2020, partly due to people being increasingly isolated due to COVID-19, experts who gathered at a Tuesday afternoon press conference said.

"We can't forget that every house is important," said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess. Out of four homicides investigated so far in 2021, three were related to domestic violence, he said.

In one case, a woman's brother fatally shot the father of her child after the man physically assaulted her. In another, a woman was killed by her boyfriend, police said. In the third case, a former couple were meeting with their children when an argument started, and both were armed. The woman was fatally shot.

Such cases are becoming more common, according to statistics from North Charleston police. In 2019, there were 1,028 total domestic violence incidents, two of which ended in homicides. In 2020, there were 1,102 domestic violence incidents, resulting in three homicides.

South Carolina has often ranked as one of the worst states in the nation for domestic violence, currently ranking 11th.

Tosha Connors, chief executive officer of My Sister's House, a domestic violence shelter and service provider, said 41 percent of South Carolina women and 17 percent of men are likely to be victims of domestic violence in their lifetime.

"It's not just a women's issue," Connors said. Although it's not a virus, domestic violence is still a public health emergency, she said.

Their emergency shelter is free and will serve people regardless of gender, age or sexual orientation. Last year, they served 274 women and children.

Christian Rainey, who lost his mother and his four siblings to domestic violence, also spoke at the conference.

In 2006, while he was away at college, his mother's husband shot her and her children, aged 6 to 16. Rainey, now a firefighter, founded the organization M.A.D. USA, standing for "men against domestic violence."

During the coronavirus pandemic, abusive relationships can escalate quickly, Rainey said. People are stuck at home, some having recently lost a job and struggling financially.

The two pillars of domestic violence are power and control, Rainey said. If an abuser loses his or her sense of place in the world outside the home, that person may lash out against a partner or children, trying to regain that control.

"Don't feel alone in this pandemic," Rainey said. "Some people say it's not their business. It's everybody's business. Don't wait until it's your friend murdered on the front page of the paper."

Butch Kennedy and Lisa Rahiem-Kennedy spoke about their organization, Palmetto Hope Network, and the trainings they do to educate the community, as well as to assist and rehabilitate victims and perpetrators.

"There are so many myths about domestic violence," Rahiem-Kennedy said. "That she must like it, he must like it, since they keep going back."

The situation is usually much more complicated. Many victims aren't financially secure enough to leave, and during a pandemic, that choice can be even more frightening.

If either a victim or an abuser grew up in a household that normalized abuse, it can be hard to realize a relationship is unhealthy and dangerous. Many children who grow up in abusive relationships perpetuate that behavior as adults, and it's important to break that cycle, advocates said.

Every speaker urged those facing domestic violence, or those who know someone is in a dangerous situation, to reach out for help.

The crisis line for My Sister's House can be reached at 800-273-4673.