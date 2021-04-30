North Charleston planning to invest $400K in new speed humps in neighborhoods

NORTH CHARLESTON — Speeding on neighborhood streets has been an ongoing issue, and the city is looking to address the problem in a way that doesn't involve law enforcement writing tickets.

North Charleston plans to spend $400,000 to create up to 100 new speed humps in its communities to help increase public safety.

"I think in every neighborhood you've got some people who don't respect the neighborhood enough to drive the speed limit," Mayor Keith Summey said.

Money from property sales will create an opportunity to build the speed deterrents, Summey said.

City Council gave initial approval to sell three properties on Reynolds Avenue, Rivers Avenue and Fassitt Road for a total of $1.1 million. The city is looking to use $400,000 of that money to build up to 10 speed humps in each of the 10 council districts. The total number of humps could change depending on the cost, which runs roughly $4,000 each.

The decision to sell the properties will go before council for final approval.

The humps would rise 3 inches high and cover 14 feet, said Michael Dalrymple, the city's assistant director for public works.

Residents' input will play a role in determining where to locate the new traffic-calming devices.

“It’ll be driven by requests that council members receive from their constituents," Dalrymple said.

Speed limits in residential areas are usually 25 mph. But commuters don't have to exceed the limit by much for a hump to be justified.

Guidelines from the S.C. Department of Transportation indicate an area warrants a hump if the majority of commuters are driving 5 to 10 mph above the speed limit, Dalrymple said.

In past years, North Charleston has installed in neighborhoods removeable speed cushions made of rubber.

The new humps will be asphalt, also accompanied by a sign that warns drivers to slow down.

Asphalt speed deterrents are more effective because, unlike rubber humps, asphalt ones have no gaps that drivers can use to avoid the speed deterrents, Dalrymple said.

Councilman Ron Brinson's district includes a portion of Dorchester County, a section of North Charleston that has grown rapidly and seen increased traffic over the years. Brinson has long been getting complaints from residents on that side of town.

He said he gets "multiple emails each day" from constituents complaining about fast drivers.

City officials also see this as a safety mechanism that will help take the burden off law enforcement, a department that is already seeing a shortage.

North Charleston Police Department is short about 30 officers, city officials reported at the April 16 budget meeting.

"This is just a mechanism that is not a police officer writing a citation," Summey said.