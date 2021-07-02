North Charleston planning new fire station in growing area

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city is establishing a new fire station in its growing northern section.

City Council voted June 21 for a $200,000 increase for the now $800,000 project that calls for renovating an old Charleston County EMS facility at 9425 U.S. Highway 78.

The facility will help to enhance the Fire Department's coverage around U.S. 78 and Ingleside Boulevard, corridors that have boomed with residential and commercial development. The city expects roughly 5,000 apartments and single-family homes over the next five years around Ingleside, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

“The main goal is to keep pace with the expansion of the city so there are adequate services in place as the city grows," said Fire Chief Greg Bulanow.

An intergovernmental agreement reached with the county in 2020 allows for joint use of the U.S. 78 building, which will serve as North Charleston's Station No. 9.

North Charleston will give the county money to construct an addition to the existing EMS structure. The revamped space will have four bedrooms for the Fire Department, two bedrooms for EMS personnel and office spaces for both entities.

The building will accommodate 12 firefighters, who will rotate between three shifts, as well as one firetruck.

The new station will be near a number of newer apartment complexes and businesses, including Ingleside Boulevard's 300-unit Mosby Ingleside neighborhood, and Palmetto Commerce Parkway's Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The city also sees its public safety facility as a wise financial decision.

It's important the city was able to strike a deal with the county because an entirely brand new station would've cost North Charleston millions of dollars, Bulanow said.

"To be able to do it for $800,000 is a big win for the taxpayers," the chief said.

The $200,000 increase results from a rise in materials and labor costs, Johnson said.

"Construction, in general, has gotten more expensive," he said.

The U.S. 78 station replaces the city's older fire facility in Deerwood, a nearby residential community. North Charleston opened a fire facility in 2018 nearby off Otranto Road, helping to extend coverage area of the Deerwood area.

"It’s replacing an aging facility that needs to be replaced, but then also enhancing coverage to the area," Bulanow said.

Officials aren't sure yet when they will break ground, but they estimate construction could begin late fall and take 18 months to complete.

There are other projects on the horizon. North Charleston eyes three distinct areas for establishing a new fire facility: Centre Pointe shopping area, Watson Hill and around Weber Drive.

Though there are no buildings yet on the Watson Hill tract, the West Ashley parcel is under development and will welcome 1,000 residences.

"It’s a challenge to maintain pace with the growth that's happening throughout the tri-county area," Bulanow said.

North Charleston has partnered with other governmental entities on other projects. Dorchester District 2 and the city established the $22.5 million North Charleston Aquatic Center near Fort Dorchester High School, providing the Lowcountry with the state's largest indoor competitive swimming facility.