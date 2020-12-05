North Charleston pay-what-you-can cafe launches Gullah-inspired community garden

NORTH CHARLESTON — A new urban garden aims to build community and foster intergenerational education by filling visitors' bellies and nourishing their minds.

Before it was transformed into a carefully curated Gullah-Geechee-inspired garden, the small plot, 16 feet by 16 feet outside Destiny Community Cafe, was overgrown with ivy.

Nestled between a tax-preparation service and a Save A Lot food store off Dorchester Road, the once-unassuming space is now filled with dozens of colorful herbs and flowers that stand out against the concrete landscape of the strip mall.

"I don’t know where else you’ll find a garden for miles around here," said Ragina Saunders, owner of Destiny Community Cafe.

But this isn’t a typical urban garden, and Destiny isn’t a typical cafe.

When it was launched in 2015, the pay-what-you-can restaurant was the first of its kind in South Carolina.

Inside, there’s no cash register. Patrons are given an envelope and are asked to drop it into a discreet donation box when they’re ready to leave.

"If your pockets are LIGHT, pay what you can. If your pockets are FULL, pay a bit more," reads a large, hand-painted sign displayed near the cafe’s entrance.

Visitors who can’t afford to pay anything are welcome to sit down and enjoy a hot meal in exchange for an hour of volunteer time.

"Our family has always been a cooking family and feeding the community," Saunders said. "I mean, grandma had that house that anybody could come to and we could invite any neighbors, friends, whoever. There was no problem, everybody would eat. She always had enough food."

Saunders remembers seeing people dig through the trash for scraps of food at night when she worked for her family’s catering and banquet business.

She knew there had to be a better way.

Saunders launched the pay-it-forward cafe project and partnered with the One World Everybody Eats nonprofit, a group whose mission is to combat hunger by connecting community cafes nationwide.

When it first opened, many were skeptical that the business would be sustainable in the long run.

"We’ve been here going on six years, and it’s nothing but the grace and mercy of God and our community that we’re still surviving," Saunders said.

The cafe receives vegetables and other produce donated by local farmers.

"Half the time we don’t know until 48 hours before it’s coming. And then we’re like 'OK, we got to figure out a dish,'" Saunders said with a laugh.

She'll often call up her grandmother for recipe ideas and advice.

While there’s no set menu, the cafe serves up some of the best Gullah-Geechee food in town. Saunders, an advocate for clean eating, usually tries to keep things pretty healthy.

The new urban garden, officially called "Da' Gullah Gardin," will hopefully help with that.

Saunders consulted with community elders and Gullah historians to create a list of some of the key herbs, plants and foods that have been used in traditional medicine and meals for generations.

Carmen Ketron, an educator at the Medical University of South Carolina’s Urban Farm, helped track down the plants and herbs, many of which can’t be found in regular stores.

Many of the seedlings at Destiny Community Cafe were propagated from plants at MUSC’s own urban garden at the corner of Bee and President streets in the middle of downtown Charleston.

"It’s the ultimate metaphor for the bounty of plants and the bounty of food," Ketron said. "They’re able to be split apart and can create something new."

The Gullah garden is peppered with small laminated cards glued to wooden popsicle sticks that provide a description of the plant and its medical properties. The parsley can be used for stomach ailments, while the ginger provides a remedy for the common cold.

"This herbal knowledge that exists primarily with community elders is all under such threat," said Dee Ann Bauer, who helped organize and kickstart the Gullah garden.

That’s why the new garden is also supposed to be an educational space where members of the older generation can pass down knowledge to the schoolchildren who volunteer at the space, Saunders said.

Visitors can even take take some clippings home with them so they can start their own garden.

"It’s not just for us to cook, it’s for the community, too," Saunders said.

Outside the cafe, passersby leaving the food store next door often stop to admire the garden and inspect its plants.

"If it can brighten somebody’s day just looking and smelling it, you know, amidst all the concrete, there’s this little garden," Saunders said. "It’s not even that big, but I think it has a big effect."