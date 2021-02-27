North Charleston paves way for 200-plus affordable townhomes, despite community pushback

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city agreed to rezone over 20 acres that would allow development of more than 200 affordable townhomes despite traffic and flooding concerns raised by hundreds of residents.

City Council gave final approval Feb. 25 to a rezoning that advances plans of Greenwood Townhomes, which calls for 222 single-family attached dwellings.

It is not clear when construction is expected to begin for the development.

The decision came after severe pushback from the Singing Pines community, which raised issues about potential flooding and increased traffic.

Other communities in the area feared new construction would increase flooding around Filbin Creek, where several homes saw high water during the massive 2015 flood.

Andrea Bailey Erb, who led efforts to get a petition of 250 signatures opposing the project, said she felt defeated by the city's decision. She still worries 200 townhomes will bring additional traffic and worsen the area's flooding issues, but is coming to terms with the reality of new development in the rapidly growing city.

"You’ve got to adapt in life," she said.

Charleston-based STYO Development LLC's plan calls for building across 23 acres of residential property off Craig Road, a short street leading into Singing Pines.

Three acres of commercial land off Remount Road are also being rezoned, but zoning rules forbid developments with high-traffic uses, such as gas stations and fast-food restaurants.

The new community will be tucked between Rivers Avenue and Remount Road — two major thoroughfares in the city.

To help prevent traffic buildup on Craig Road, the developer's plans including widening the street to include dedicated left and right turning lanes.

The rezoning was backed by the city's Planning Commission and Public Safety Committee. City staff also endorsed rezoning the land, stating the plans align with the mixed-used development patterns in the area.

Council members Kenny Skipper and Sam Hart both spoke in favor of the project at the Feb. 25 meeting.

Hart represents District 7, where the new homes will be located. He said he's visited the site three or four times and has spoken with the developer and feels the project will "be an improvement."

Councilwoman Virginia Jamison was the only council member to vote against the rezoning decision. She said it was her responsibility to side with the Singing Pines residents and other communities. She feels the project could cause flooding issues for those living downstream near Filbin Creek.

“I don’t think city government has the right to disrupt those people’s quality of life," Jamison said. "I want to stay on the side of representing people.”

Many say new homes will bring more flooding problems to those near Filbin Creek, which follows Interstate 526 to the Cooper River.

A representative from Stantec, the engineering firm for Greenwood Townhomes, had previously said stormwater won't negatively impact the Singing Pines neighborhood and will reduce water runoff into the creek.

But the Greenwood Townhomes plan is just one project. There are others in the works that will increase runoff in the waterway, including plans to fill in almost 30 acres of wetlands at the headwaters of the creek, and the widening of I-526, said Elizabeth Mason, president of Cameron Terrace.

"It all adds up," she said.

Developers say they're also trying to address the region's affordability crisis.

Project developer Chris Young previously made it a point that the new homes will be on affordable. He told the Planning Commission in January the dwellings will go for $185,000 to $195,000, with monthly mortgage payments targeted at $783 a month.