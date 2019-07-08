A North Charleston pastor has been accused of sexually abusing a minor over the course of multiple years, according to arrest records.
Karey Montrel Heyward, 34, was arrested Friday night in North Charleston. He was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16.
Heyward of Silverleaf Lane in Moncks Corner is accused of inappropriately touching and engaging in sexual conversations with the minor at multiple locations from 2012 to 2015, according to arrest records. The alleged abuse occurred at private residences.
Heyward is a pastor at Eternity Church in North Charleston, according to the church's Facebook page.
Eternity Church did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear how long he has been a pastor with the church.
Heyward formerly served as a volunteer chaplain at Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, according to board President Tom Ledford.
Heyward received a Darkness to Light child abuse prevention training certificate in October 2015 and started chaplain training the following month, according to a news release from the chaplaincy. Ledford said it is mandatory for all chaplains to complete the training.
"Karey served honorably and resigned on good terms due to his work schedule," Ledford said. "Our records indicate that all of his service was conducted on scenes where police would have been present with him while serving community members."
Heyward was named the rookie chaplain of the year in December 2016, according to the release. His last service was in September 2018.
Heyward posted $100,000 bail, and he was released Saturday, according to Charleston County records.
Heyward did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.