North Charleston park for children with disabilities gains new traction

NORTH CHARLESTON — The city's plan to create a playground and ballfield for children of all abilities is getting new life after being delayed due to lack of funding.

North Charleston's Finance Committee gave initial approval May 20 to accept $29,000 in grant money from the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. This allows the city to continue planning a Miracle League baseball field and playground for youth with mental, physical and emotional disabilities.

"The whole idea is to ultimately normalize kids with some of these exceptionalities," said Adam MacConnell, a city project manager. "We want able-bodied kids to play with non able-bodied kids.”

A project that's been years in the making, the outdoor center was initially expected to be completed in spring 2020. Those efforts became more complex as city planners realized Park Circle lacks the needed American Disabilities Act-compliant necessities, such as accessible restrooms, sidewalks and handicap parking spaces.

Though Park Circle was selected because of its central location and existing ballfield, the area is one of the oldest parks in the city and accessibility upgrades will need to take place in order to successfully accommodate all guests at the new field and playground.

“All of a sudden, what seemed like a pretty easy project became a lot more complicated," MacConnell said. “That’s fine. We’re happy for the opportunity to do it."

There's no definitive timeline yet for the project. It's still at the beginning stages. However, the city has a general idea of how the recreational space will look.

Partnering with national organization Miracle League, a baseball field at Park Circle will be transformed into a Miracle League baseball diamond. Beside it will be an inclusive playground equipped with sensory play that uses tactile activities and music.

There will also be swings and slides at the playground that can accommodate children with disabilities. The space will also feature monkey bars with seats and sound-silencing igloos.

The grant money is just a drop in the bucket. The ADA adjustments made the project two- to three-times more expensive, MacConnell said. The recreational complex will be a "multimillion-dollar project," he said.

The city is committed to getting the money to fund an effort that will benefit families, said Councilman Bob King.

Ideally, the field and playground would be paid for with grant funds, and not city taxpayer dollars, King said.

"There’s a lot of money available for those types of things," King said. "You've got to track it down and apply.”

The Park Circle plan is one part of the city's larger effort to be more inclusive in its recreational programs. North Charleston is also planning an additional inclusive playground nearby in the Oak Terrace Preserve neighborhood.