A new park is coming to a part of North Charleston that doesn't have many of them.
Last week, the city's Finance Committee agreed to receive about 12 acres of undeveloped land near Palmetto Commerce Parkway donated by a property owner.
The land will be used for a new public park behind the existing homes at the Wellborn subdivision off Ladson Road. The park will be next to an apartment complex under construction and will be accessible from a road branching off the parkway.
With several businesses and a fire station also in the area, the site is ideal, North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said.
“It’s important that the park system is interwoven through every community," Johnson said. "Folks want to live near assets. They want to live near schools and jobs. They want to have a place for their kids to go play.”
Currently, the city has no planned design. Johnson said he imagines the green space will be a passive park with maybe a playground, shelters and benches.
R&S Properties of South Carolina donated the land to the city after reaching its density limit for the apartment complexes.
Amy Chico, who works for the engineering firm responsible for designing the Wellborn subdivision, said donating the land was the best option.
"It is rare for developers to donate valuable high land," she said. "Donating it to the city seemed like a strong advantage for the community and the city as a whole."
Still, other developers previously have donated some of their land for public use. The builder of Wescott Plantation donated land for the city to create a park near the community off Dorchester Road. Wescott Park currently features three baseball fields, walking trails and a community center.
Ingleside Development also donated land for an elementary school to be built near Ingleside Boulevard.
Johnson said it's beneficial when developers donate property for recreational use on the front end. Once an area is developed, it can be costly and challenging for a city to search for park sites.