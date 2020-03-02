North Charleston parents fight for new school building, citing leaks, safety concerns

Ask North Charleston parent Susan Ash what she loves about Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori and she’s quick to offer a laundry list of the school’s accolades.

But Ash and other Hursey parents say the existing school building off Park Circle poses significant safety concerns and lacks adequate space for assemblies, classrooms, and physical education.

“The heart of Hursey is beautiful and incredible,” Ash said, “but aesthetically and functionally, it’s not what you would want any school in Charleston County to be.”

Ash, who also serves as president of Hursey’s Parent-Teacher Association, said she’s spent the past five years lobbying school officials for funding to get Hursey Montessori a new building.

Ash and other Hursey parents said the school building experiences excessive leaks every time it rains and that the resulting moisture has led to mold and efflorescence, the residual crystals left behind on brick or concrete when water seeps through.

“We deserve a new school, period. North Charleston shouldn't get the short end of the stick here," said parent Toni Reale. "These kids deserve a clean, safe environment to learn in."

According to Ash, a sewage pump sometimes overflows fecal matter onto the playground when it floods. District spokesman Andy Pruitt said the last report of an overflow issue with the station was in February 2018.

Pruitt said the district isn't aware of any widespread concerns expressed by Hursey parents about students' health or safety.

Renovations are slated to begin at Hursey in August, said Jeff Borowy, Charleston County School District chief operating officer.

Voters approved the district’s “expansion and equipping” of Hursey in 2014, but other projects took priority and the Hursey renovations remained unfunded until 2016, Borowy said.

Originally, the board allocated $5 million for the Hursey project, Borowy said, but the funding has since been increased to $8.2 million after the district met with school leaders to discuss what specific building upgrades the funding would cover.

Borowy said he was taken aback by the comments parents made about Hursey at last week’s school board meeting.

“I think the comments that were made are a disservice to our staff that work hard in this school, an exaggeration of issues and blown out of proportion,” he said.

Borowy said there is one outstanding work order for mold at Hursey. There have been seven reports of mold at the school over the past year, Borowy said, and two were founded.

He confirmed the school experienced multiple leaks last month. All three have been fixed, he said.

“We've had water leaks around the windows, especially. And until we do the wholesale project to fix the building, we're going to keep responding to those on a one-off basis,” he said.

But parents argue that the school needs a more permanent solution and an entirely new building.

“It's not that they're not necessarily doing anything about the issues. They come in and put a Band-Aid on it, but they don't fix the problem,” Ash said. “The buildings are in such ill repair. We need a new school. We deserve a new school."

Borowy said he can't build Hursey a new school since voters only approved building renovations. Funding for a new building would have to be brought back for voter approval in November.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said he is "in full support of a new, modern school to replace the current Hursey building," according to spokesman Ryan Johnson.

Hursey parent Jillian Hollingsworth said her children begged to come back to Hursey after her family moved out of state for two years.

“That is a testament to Montessori and the teachers in the building," she said.

Hollingsworth said that in the past teachers have had to throw out rugs and furniture that they’ve purchased with their own money because of the moisture in the air.

Last May, Ash said students were displaced after a roach infestation caused a teacher to get rid of one of her cabinets.

“These teachers spend so much money on these classrooms and their stuff gets ruined,” Hollingsworth said.

Pruitt said the district has not received any reports of this recently.

A formal project list hasn’t been published yet, but parents worry that it will only include superficial improvements and will not address some of their biggest concerns, like getting larger classroom spaces that can facilitate Montessori learning.

Borowy said the construction would include a multipurpose room for physical education, satisfying one of parents' main concerns.

Parents have also criticized the district's decision to fund the construction of new athletic stadiums before focusing its attention to Hursey.

"How can some schools get $11 million or a stadium or a new parking lot for their buses and we can’t get a new school?" Reale said.

The North Charleston 3K through eighth-grade school serves around 400 students. It was the first school in the district to use the Montessori model, a teaching style that emphasizes hands-on and independent student-led learning. The original building was constructed in 1958.