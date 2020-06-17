North Charleston officials postpone decision on holistic review of police department

North Charleston city officials have postponed a vote to hire a firm that would conduct a holistic review of the city's police department.

Several City Council members who make up the Police Evaluation Research Committee held their first meeting Wednesday at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. Police Chief Reggie Burgess presented a proposal to hire the Police Foundation, a national organization that assists law enforcement agencies through research, to conduct such reviews. The chief's proposal follows years of demands by residents and community activist groups that the city fund an independent, racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department.

The city's Citizens' Advisory Commission on Community-Police Relations voted unanimously in May 2019 for such an audit, but until Wednesday, City Council members had not discussed such a proposal in depth in an open meeting.

The Police Foundation was involved in an independent probe of the department with the U.S. Department of Justice in the wake of the 2015 Walter Scott shooting, but the report never saw the light of day. Then-U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions disbanded the Justice Department's collaborative reform program in 2017.

In his presentation, Burgess said he knows the community has been asking for an independent audit of the department for some time, and that the Police Foundation is only firm the City Council could consider for the task. He said that it was up to elected officials on how to proceed.

If hired, the chief said, the firm would examine all the areas that the firm CNA did when it conducted a racial bias audit of the Charleston Police Department last year, including traffic stops, officer use of force and more.

That audit found racial disparities in Charleston's traffic stops and use of force and uncovered deficiencies in the police force's training, leadership development, community engagement and other areas.

"The people that complain about police most likely look like me," Burgess said. "I know how it is to be black. I've been on the side where I've felt intimidated. I want our agency to be better."

The chief said he's worked hard to institute reforms. Officers attend community roll call meetings "religiously" and work hard to foster positive relationships between the public and the department.

And the Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace program, which involves peace walks in some high-crime neighborhoods, has led to as much as a 70 percent reduction in crime in those areas, Burgess said.

Following the chief's presentation, Councilman Bob King moved quickly, saying that he was tired about hearing about the audit and thought the city should move forward with hiring the Police Foundation. His motion was seconded by Councilman Sam Hart.

But the city's newest councilman, Jerome Heyward, voiced several objections.

Heyward said he felt his peers were moving too quickly and that they owed residents careful consideration of other firms.

The Police Foundation was among the firms considered by Charleston when debating its audit, and was ultimately not hired, he said.

"I have no confidence in the Police Foundation," Heyward said. "People want transparency. I just think we should take our time. This is not the right way to go about it."

During a public comment section seven residents voiced their support for an independent, racial bias audit. Some urged city officials to look at other firms before casting their final votes.

Nashonda Hunter, director of The Charity Foundation, said she has been the victim of profiling by North Charleston police officers.

Hunter spoke about an incident in 2013 in which an officer pulled her over and asked if she had drugs in her car.

"He then mentioned that it was a heavy drug trafficking area and that my car didn't fit the norm of the area," she said. "According to their system, my license was suspended. I had recently paid a ticket and a receipt from the clerk of court and DMV were still in my possession. When I showed the officer, they stated that it wasn't updated in their system and technically I was driving illegally."

Instead of writing her a ticket, Hunter said the officer put her in handcuffs and took her to jail, an experience she said left her traumatized and humiliated.

"In this judicial system, you are in fact guilty until proven innocent," she said. "I stand here today to advocate for my son, a 17-year-old, teenage, black man who just graduated from high school. He serves his community, attends church regularly and was raised with integrity. But we all know that he may very well fit the description on any given day."

Hunter said she stood in front of City Council to speak for young men like her son and for mothers who pray every time their son or daughter gets behind the wheel, that they may not be victimized by authorities.

North Charleston's Police Evaluation Research Committee will meet again on Monday to discuss the holistic review further.