North Charleston officials cast first votes toward racial bias audit of police department

North Charleston officials voted unanimously Monday night to recommend hiring Virginia-based firm CNA to conduct a racial bias audit of the city's police department.

Residents, activists and others had called for an audit of the North Charleston Police Department for years, saying that a probe is a much-needed step in finding the issues the department faces, how to correct them and restoring pubic trust in a police force that area civil rights leaders say continues to overpolice Black and Brown communities.

Shortly before votes were cast, Jerome Heyward and Mike Brown — two of the city's Black councilmen — shared some of their experiences with law enforcement.

"I was elected in November and since (then), I've been stopped six times," Heyward said. "I want this done more than anybody else sitting here."

Brown shared a story about being detained in front of his church by an officer because there were reports of people in that neighborhood stealing air-conditioning units.

"I've been stopped all my life in North Charleston," Brown said.

With the Police Evaluation Research Committee's vote secure, the audit proposal will now go to the city's Finance Committee. If that panel also votes to approve CNA, the proposal will come before the full City Council for final approval.

CNA, which conducted a similar probe of the Charleston Police Department last year, will charge the city $300,000, according to information provided at Monday's meeting. That price includes the audit, expected to last six to eight months, plus one year of help implementing the audit's recommendations.

The planned North Charleston audit will also cover more areas than Charleston's, including examinations of police interactions with youth, school resource officers and reviews of body worn cameras. The whole process is expected to take up to 18 months, city officials said.

Committee members also considered an audit proposal by the National Police Foundation, a Virginia firm that works with law enforcement nationally and has also conducted racial bias probes. The Police Foundation's proposal would have cost the city $158,000 and lasted one year. It would not have included assistance in implementing recommendations.

Ultimately, the committee decided CNA's proposal was more comprehensive.

The CNA audit will look at traffic stops, officer use of force, training, recruiting, critical incident investigations, the complaint process, conduct a review of the department's mechanisms for transparency and other topics.

While Charleston's audit included a number of in-person community meetings and listening sessions where auditors heard concerns directly from residents, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is likely to force many of the community meetings onto video conferencing platforms.

During the meeting, two public speakers, North Charleston resident Betty Niermann and Hanahan resident Sarah Fitzellen, shared their support for hiring CNA and voiced some concerns that the full project proposals haven't been shared publicly.

City officials said they are not allowed to share the proposal documents at this point in the procurement process. Those documents, they said, would be available if and when CNA is hired by a City Council vote.

After the meeting, Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he has and always will be committed to transparency.

"Whatever we can do to improve ... that's all that matters to me," Burgess said.