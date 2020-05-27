North Charleston officers to face discipline in incidents involving James Lewis' grandson

North Charleston police officials say officers involved in use of force incidents against the grandson of former Charleston City Councilman James Lewis "acted inconsistently" with department policy and will be disciplined.
Joshua Lewis, the former councilman's grandson, had three encounters with officers between May 7 and 9. The first was a traffic stop on May 7 in which the younger Lewis was pulled over for having an inoperable driver's side tag light. Activists and the Lewis family say the young man was dragged from his car and treated roughly by officers before being released with a traffic ticket for not having his driver's license on him.
The second encounter happened May 9 at the County Inn and Suites on Stafford Road. A portion of that encounter was captured on video by a hotel guest. The footage shows Joshua Lewis being held on the ground by officers. He is handcuffed. An officer picks him up off the ground and puts him into what activists have called a “chokehold” before slamming the 21-year-old against a wall. The third incident happened shortly after the encounter at the hotel. Officers pulled over a vehicle the younger Lewis was riding in and discovered a "pistol grip shotgun."
According to officials, the police department's Office of Professional Standards started an internal investigation on May 12.
"Investigating officers found that on May 9 ... while investigating a shots fired call, officers contacted Mr. Lewis at a hotel room and during the contact, Mr. Lewis was detained in handcuffs and forced against a wall," police officials said. "After a review of all available video and interviews with all the involved officers, it was determined that the officer acted inconsistently with departmental policy."
The investigation also found that two other officers didn't act within department policy, officials said. The three officers will have to enroll in a "critical incident training program" in addition to facing disciplinary action.
"Chief (Reggie) Burgess expects nothing but professionalism from our officers and when we make a mistake, we acknowledge the mistake and correct the deficiency," according to a statement by the department. "The results of this investigation show the commitment of the North Charleston Police Department to provide a complete and transparent investigation into complaints and concerns from our citizens."
Officials also said that anyone with complaints, concerns or comments about an officer should contact the North Charleston Police Department Office of Professional Standards at 843-740-2838, or through online via the city's website www.northcharleston.org.
This story is developing. Check back for more.