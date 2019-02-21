A 19-year-old North Charleston resident accused of carrying out an armed robbery and carjacking before getting shot at by police had previously threatened to shoot officers, according to a report released Thursday.
John Qudre Whitlock, a resident of Durant Avenue, faces two counts each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His bail was set at $400,000 during a Thursday morning bond hearing.
He remained in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
Officers responded at 2:16 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an armed robbery at an S&L Mart parking lot, 3842 Rivers Ave., according to an arrest affidavit.
A woman told officers she came out of the store when a black male approached her, pulled out a handgun and said, "Give me everything you (expletive) got," the report stated.
She handed him her purse and a black ZTE Blade cellphone before he fled on foot, the report stated. The woman tried to follow the suspect but he raised his handgun and threatened her.
The victim went back into the store and used an employee's cellphone to call 911, the report stated.
While officers were speaking with the woman, Whitlock's mother arrived at the scene, the report stated. She stated that she knew the victim from Facebook.
When she heard a description of the suspect, "she stated that it was her son, John Whitlock," the report stated.
"Earlier on, Ms. Whitlock stated that her son left their residence and that she saw him walking down Rivers Avenue," the report stated. "She attempted to get the suspect inside the vehicle at which point she saw that he had a revolver in his pocket."
His mother told police she knew her son had a "pick-up order" from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services but she did not want to call police because she was afraid that officers would hurt her son.
"She stated that her son had mentioned a shootout with any police officer that tried to apprehend him," the report stated.
At 2:44 p.m., officers were called to a report of a carjacking on Pine Forest Drive near the Pinecrest Apartments, the affidavit stated.
A male victim told officers that he was standing at his mailbox when a black male approached, pulled out a revolved and robbed him of his SUV and cellphone, according to the affidavit and report stated.
Both the male and female victims later identified Whitlock as the suspect, the affidavit stated.
After the carjacking, Whitlock fled the apartment complex in the SUV with police in pursuit, the report stated. Whitlock turned right onto McMillan Avenue and proceeded through the intersection with Rivers Avenue where he crashed into the driver's side of a vehicle that was going eastbound on Rivers.
Whitlock fled on foot and ended up behind the Restaurant Depot at 3600 Meeting Street Road, said Spencer Pryor, a police spokesman.
An officer inside a police cruiser said Whitlock was still holding a gun as officers maneuvered to cut him off, the report stated.
"When we reached the rear parking lot of the Restaurant Depot, I observed the suspect begin to slow down at which time he appeared to raise the firearm up," the report stated.
Exactly what happened next was not entirely clear in the police incident report.
The officer reported hearing gunshots but wasn't aware of where they were coming from of who was shooting. The officer also described seeing Whitlock fall to the ground in front of the police vehicle.
Pryor confirmed that officers shot at Whitlock but did not state whether he fired shots at officers.
Neither Pryor nor the report stated whether Whitlock, who was taken to Medical University Hospital after his arrest, was struck by gunfire.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting, Pryor said.
No officers were injured.