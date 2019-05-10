Many children who age out of the foster care system enter the real world without the tools and life skills necessary for a healthy future.
But that could change soon in the Charleston area with the establishment of a new independent living cottage aimed at helping prepare young people for adulthood. Community leaders say it's the only one of its kind in the area.
The Carolina Youth Development Center will soon welcome up to 10 foster youth ages 18 to 21 at its Nu House, a transitional home near Park Circle where young people will learn how to obtain jobs, manage money and find apartments.
The future is bleak for many foster care children, national statistics show. One in five youth nationally who grow up in foster care will become homeless by age 19, reports show.
In South Carolina, residents can stay in foster care until age 21. But many still leave on their 18th birthday, either fed up with the Department of Social Services system — under scrutiny for its handling of foster children — or desiring personal freedom. Without proper guidance and skills critical for adulthood, many of the state's abused and neglected youth end up homeless, couch-surfing among friends or pregnant.
After discontinuing classes at Trident Technical College, one young man staying at a group home told a Carolina Youth Development Center worker he wanted to move out and find his own apartment. When the staff member took him apartment hunting, he realized his monthly income would not cover rent. He remains at the home and re-enrolled at the community college as he continues to map out his future.
Several years ago, CYDC began a $350,000 effort to renovate a 1950s-era building on its North Charleston campus into a transitional living space. Flower pots hang around the front porch of the brick building. The inside is equipped with 10 beds, recliners and a TV.
The new building, which will welcome residents May 18, will be different from CYDC's other cottages, because its main focus will be to help youth become self-sufficient and learn to live on their own. Staff members will teach residents how to obtain and maintain jobs and highlight the importance of education. Since many children arrive to the group homes without essential documents, coordinators at Nu House will help teens secure birth certificates and driver's licenses.
Residents will also have more freedom and flexibility. While Nu House will have two adult staff members providing supervision, they won't be knocking on room doors to wake teens up for daily affairs.
Shawnta Campbell, 19, came to CYDC two years ago. Campbell recently took a step many youth in the foster care system never have the chance to take by enrolling at Clemson University, but the large campus proved overwhelming.
She returned home and enrolled at Trident Technical College where she's pursing a nursing degree. In addition to a solid job, she hopes to one day have a house in a rural area with a firepit and several dogs.
Campbell is one of several young people ready to move in. She looks forward to more personal space and freedom.
The foster care system has come under scrutiny in recent years. In 2016, DSS settled in a class-action lawsuit that alleged shortages in foster care homes cause DSS to move children repeatedly from one inappropriate home or facility to another, among other issues.
Sue Berkowitz serves as executive director of the S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center, a partner in the lawsuit. While the suit focused on children in foster care, Berkowitz said the center is concerned about the lack of transitional homes for youth preparing for adulthood.
She emphasized that youth have a variety of governmental resources available to them, such as Medicaid until age 26. She said the opening of Nu House is an important move for teens so they can learn about resources available to help them succeed.
"What we don’t want is for them to say 'I'm done, I’m out,' and hit the streets," she said. "We want them to have a reason to stay.”
CYDC has implemented other efforts to help youth develop critical skills. Behind Nu House is the Bakker Career Center, which has a computer lab, library, kitchen and automotive shop where youth learn job skills. The site also has art and music studios where children receive music lessons and create paintings.