North Charleston nonprofit to get Bank of America funding to advance economic mobility

NORTH CHARLESTON — A nonprofit on the city's southern end is getting support from one of nation's top banks to continue addressing educational, housing and employment needs in the Lowcountry.

Bank of America announced this week Metanoia, based in North Charleston's Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood, has been named part of the bank's Neighborhood Champions program, an effort that helps nonprofits in advancing economic mobility.

The recognition comes with $50,000 in grant support and virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector.

The funding comes at a critical time for Metanoia, which is trying to weather the pandemic while also serving low-wealth communities being impacted by the coronavirus.

"The way Bank of America allows us to build capacity is tremendously important in this season for us," said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia. "We want to emerge stronger, not weaker, from the pandemic."

This funding will support Metanoia's work in three core areas: creating a safe and nurturing place for children after school and during the summer; establishing quality, affordable housing; and the economic reenergizing of the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood. Additionally, the opportunity for leadership training will strengthen Metanoia’s ability to meet current and future community needs, the bank said.

Despite a tumultuous year, which included a major fire of an old elementary school being revitalized by the nonprofit, Metanoia's work has continued. The organization completed six new housing units this year and continued partnerships with aerospace giant Boeing and the University of South Carolina to mentor students.

The revitalization of Reynolds Avenue and the old Chicora Elementary School are also moving forward, Stanfield said.

Time is of the essence given the pace at which new development, moving from the peninsula northward, threatens the affordability of North Charleston's communities.

Stanfield, who lives in Chicora-Cherokee, said he and the nonprofit receive postcards every few weeks offering to buy homes in the neighborhood. Community leaders have long expressed concerns over how increased rents and home prices will impact the predominantly African American neighborhoods, and whether North Charleston will see the kind of gentrification that took place downtown.

"We have a limited opportunity to get it right," Stanfield said.

The Neighborhood Champions program is an extension of the bank’s signature philanthropic initiative, Neighborhood Builders, which the bank describes as the largest corporate philanthropic investment in nonprofit leadership in the country.

In addition to North Charleston, the bank will bring the program to over 40 communities across the nation this fall as part of its commitment to investing in the long-term health of communities.

The financial institution has a long-standing relationship with Metanoia. The bank sponsored the Metanoia Youth Leadership Academy’s Bridge to the Future program, which helps create access to post-secondary education opportunities for first generation college students.

This includes helping students with standardized tests, college applications and matching funds to student savings accounts that help high school graduates pay for college.

The bank's Neighborhood Champions program enables organizations like Metanoia to plan strategically for growth and long-term sustainability, said Mark Munn, Charleston and Hilton Head market president for Bank of America.

“As we consider many of the challenges that our communities are facing — from the impacts of the coronavirus to the need for progress on racial equality and economic opportunity — the Neighborhood Champions program is a relevant and timely initiative to support the communities we serve," he said.

For Metanoia, promoting economic mobility means to supporting families in several different areas. Providing housing and education, for example, isn't as effective if there are no job opportunities in the neighborhood, Stanfield said.

The partnership between the bank and Metanoia indicates the organizations' belief that healthy communities spur healthy people, he said.