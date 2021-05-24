North Charleston neighborhood grapples with mass shooting that killed 1, injured 13

NORTH CHARLESTON — The grassy field is overgrown and littered with empty beer bottles and cans, the only remaining signs of what happened here the night of May 22.

It's tucked away, nestled between homes along West Jimtown Drive in the city's Deas Hill neighborhood. There's only one road leading into this tight-knit community. Residents like it that way. It's kept outsiders from coming in and causing trouble.

But on that night, residents say outsiders brought alcohol, guns and flaring tempers, changing their community forever.

"The sweetest child in this neighborhood gets taken away," Junelle VanHannegeyn, a longtime resident, said. "Why her?"

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal said Ronjanae Smith, 14, died of a gunshot wound at 6:54 p.m. May 23 at Medical University Hospital, almost a day after she was shot.

The teen and 13 others were struck by bullets at an unsanctioned concert held in the grassy field along Jimtown, police said. Shooting began around 10:30 p.m. May 22 in the field near Piggly Wiggly Drive.

There had been people in and out of the field all day. What began as a children's event turned into what residents and authorities described as a cookout and concert complete with stage and string lights. There were food booths and a table with a sign that said “Tiki Bar.”

Authorities said organizers didn’t notify them about the event.

A police incident report released the night of May 24 said civilians and security guards alerted officers that Ronjanae had been wounded and was in a field next to 2168 Gaillard Road.

The bullet entered behind her right ear and exited through her left cheek, the report said.

Officers arrived three minutes after the shooting started, rushing into the neighborhood’s narrow and winding streets as partygoers and victims fled. The carnage and extent of the gunfire was overwhelming, forcing North Charleston police to call Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office crime technicians to help piece together the evidence.

Quincy Grant, whose home is next to the field where the party was held, said Deas Hill is normally a quiet neighborhood, but chaos broke out when the gunfire started.

People scattered, some broke through Grant's backyard fence.

The roughly one-year resident of the neighborhood said people also threw guns in his yard, which officers recovered.

On the afternoon of May 24, he showed reporters with The Post and Courier the aftermath, describing how fleeing partygoers slammed through his fence, ran through his yard and left empty alcoholic beverage containers strewn about.

Laverne Jefferson was visiting her daughter and grandchildren who live on Jimtown and said the event started as a family-oriented pool party that afternoon, but the environment changed by nightfall.

Jefferson said she and some of her relatives were planning to go back to the event, which had morphed into an unsanctioned concert with teenagers and alcohol, when she heard gunshots.

“All of the kids were crying and running,” she said. “Some of them bloody. Some of them not. … It was like a damn war zone."

Jefferson said she made sure her grandchildren stayed inside and then ran over to see if anyone needed help.

When she got there, she found Ronjanae on the ground.

"She was afraid of the dark," Jefferson said. "I got out my phone and turned on the light. I held her hand."

Foot and vehicle traffic from people trying to leave the area clogged Piggly Wiggly Drive, the only road in or out of the neighborhood, for several minutes, delaying paramedics and other emergency services, she said.

Jefferson recalled Ronjanae asking for her mother, and asking, "'Where are the people coming to help me?'" Jefferson said.

"I get sad now talking about it," she said on May 24. "I saw the child die and I could do nothing about it."

Ronjanae celebrated her 14th birthday about two weeks prior to the shooting that took her life, said VanHannegeyn, whose son was a friend of the fallen teen.

She and her mother, Annette VanHannegeyn, sat in a living room facing the field where the shooting broke out.

The pair described how frightened teens ran toward their homes. Junelle VanHannegeyn said she opened up her home so the fleeing minors could seek shelter from the gunfire.

Annette, who was raised in the neighborhood and lives in the home she grew up in, said nothing like the recent melee had ever happened before.

"No," she said. "We’ve never had nothing like this around here."

Ronjanae was an eighth grader at Morningside Middle School, said Andy Pruitt, a Charleston County School District spokesman.

"She was known for her love of fashion and her great personality," Pruitt said. "We are profoundly saddened by her death, and our hearts go out to her family, especially her parents."

Guidance counselors and the district's crisis response team were deployed to the campus on May 24 and "will be available as long as our school community needs their assistance," he said.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess told The Post and Courier he did not have any additional information about the case he could disclose.

Officers are working to determine who was responsible for putting on the event that descended into gunfire and are working to identify who fired shots.