North Charleston nearing completion of historic Liberty Hill exhibit at Intermodal Center

North Charleston will soon tell the story of one of its oldest neighborhoods, a place where freed Blacks embraced emancipation and created a community.

That story includes the oppressive era of Jim Crow racism and segregation.

Their progress and plight will be shown through pictures, artifacts and a digital video at the Historic Amtrak History and Liberty Hill Community Heritage Room at the new North Charleston Intermodal Center.

City Council recently approved the remaining funds for the nearly $195,000 project. The city said the project is going into production and will be installed in about a month.

Natives of the Liberty Hill neighborhood, founded in 1871 by four Black men, celebrated efforts to uplift a past that's often been overlooked.

Carolyn Lecque is a descendant of William Lecque, one of the four men who established the neighborhood. The other three founders were Ishmael Grant, Aaron Middleton and Plenty Lecque, who was William's brother.

Carolyn Lecque named community leaders, such as Saul White, who helped others by engaging in political activism.

"As time goes on, people forget," she said.

Mount Pleasant-based HW Exhibits, which worked closely with the Liberty Hill Improvement Council, designed the display. Historians began meeting with residents in 2017, interviewing them and receiving and scanning documents and family heirlooms.

Residents recalled a once vibrant community that was filled with grocery stores, sweet shops, a beauty salon and restaurants. Like other Black communities, Liberty Hill isn't quite the vibrant hub of business and residential life it once was. There are vacant lots and boarded-up buildings.

Still, the neighborhood, off Montague Avenue, has bright spots that include several historic churches, a community center, new affordable-housing projects in the works and many residents who are proud of their community's heritage.

The incoming exhibit will be inside one room of the new intermodal facility, a center for passenger trains and local and long distance buses. The new center replaced the aging Amtrak station, a 1950s-era building that once contained segregated waiting rooms.

The exhibit will talk about that history, too, as well as the overall history of the area's railroad industry.

Getting to this point has not been easy.

Lecque, part of the group who worked with HW Exhibits on the display, said they were told initially that Liberty Hill's history would encompass the entire room, not just a section. The switch led to disinterest among people, she said.

While community meetings invited people to come and share mementos, some felt they were dismissed when they presented items, Lecque said.

Lecque said the design company did its best in taking community input to come up with the display. But she said the city missed an opportunity to hire an African American to lead the project, saying some residents may have been more comfortable speaking with a Black interviewer.

She agreed this is the price to be paid for telling one's story through the city, and encouraged people to work with the Liberty Hill Reunion Committee, which is currently accepting artifacts to tell their neighborhood's history.

Councilwoman Virginia Jamison, who was born in Liberty Hill but represents District 3, hopes residents attend the displays to learn from the past and gain guidance for the future.

Moving forward, residents hope to uplift the community through initiatives such as beautification projects. They had plans earlier this year to begin things like painting homes and repairing fences, but that was delayed due to the coronavirus.