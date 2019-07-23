Jareem Michael Miller

A 26-year-old North Charleston man wanted on suspicion of fatally shooting another man earlier this month was arrested Tuesday in Florida, authorities said.

Jareem Michael Miller is accused of murdering 21-year-old Kharee Whitley, said Scott Deckard, deputy chief with the North Charleston Police Department. 

Miller was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service task force in Kissimmee, Fla., Deckard said Tuesday night. He is being held at Osceola County Jail pending extradition to South Carolina. 

Officers were called to a report of a shooting around noon July 14 at 5314 Albert St., police said. When they arrived, authorities found a man suffering a gunshot wound and lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Whitley by the Charleston County Coroner's Office. 

The shooting was the 15th homicide investigated by North Charleston police in 2019 and the 34th in the tri-county area, according to a database maintained by The Post and Courier.

