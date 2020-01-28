A mulch fire at a North Charleston recycling plant has been burning for more than a week, and nearby residents continue to complain about dealing with foul-smelling fumes.

The fire began at Ladson Wood Recycling on Jan. 18 and was still burning on Tuesday, 10 days later. The facility, on U.S. Highway 78, has dealt with several such fires in recent years.

In a 2014 mulch fire at the plant, four firefighters were injured, according to past Post and Courier reporting. Mulch fires are difficult to extinguish.

"We don't know what caused it," a manager at the plant, who did not want to be identified, said Tuesday. He said the low humidity experienced that week likely was a factor.

The manager said workers are trying to make more fire breaks and put the mulch into smaller piles. The North Charleston Fire Department has been working with the plant and has checked on the fire daily, he said.

"The fire has been contained," said Cindy Killette, the Fire Department's assistant chief fire marshal. She said the plant is in compliance with fire codes. The Fire Department has been called out to the plant for mulch fires 10 times since 2014, Killette said.

Residents near the plant said the smoke has only gotten worse.

Tracey Andrews lives in Ingleside Plantation, about a mile from Ladson Wood Recycling. The North Charleston resident said she’s been smelling smoke since Jan. 18, but she originally thought it may have been coming from a neighbor puffing cigarettes or burning incense.

When the stench became unbearable over the weekend, she contacted apartment management, and the employees suggested the smoky stench was caused by a fire at the nearby recycling facility.

The fumes Andrews described as a “horrid, ashy, smoky” smell has forced her to keep her windows shut. Monday night, she woke up to the stench.

“I had to hold a pillow over my nose to go back to sleep,” she said. “It penetrates everything.”