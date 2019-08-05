The man killed in a Friday night shooting in a North Charleston movie theater parking lot has been identified.

Harry Pinckney, 23, of Walterboro, died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Shane Bowers.

The status of the second gunshot victim was not immediately available Monday.

Authorities said the shooting, which happened just inside the Northwoods Stadium Cinema parking lot near Northwoods Boulevard, stemmed from a drug deal gone bad.

In all, four people from the Walterboro area were taking part of the transaction, said North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

Two were shot. Pinckney died at the scene and the other rode to a nearby gas station.

Police have not announced any arrests in the investigation and Deckard would not disclose whether any firearms were found at the scene, citing an ongoing investigation.

The shooting marked the 17th homicide in North Charleston police jurisdiction this year and the 39th in the tri-county, according to a Post and Courier database.