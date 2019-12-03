A 3-month-old boy died in a hospital Sunday as his mother sat behind bars, accused of the abuse that killed him.
North Charleston police upgraded the original charge against 22-year-old Jodey Lynn Pruitt from inflicting great bodily injury upon a child to murder.
Pruitt has remained in custody since officers escorted her from Medical University Hospital when the infant was admitted Nov. 22.
After a week of treatment, Alexander Conegobanda died of head trauma early Sunday morning, according to the Charleston County coroner.
Police say Pruitt hurt the boy at her home on Dorchester Road.