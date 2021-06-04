North Charleston mixed-use development could feature 400 apartment units

NORTH CHARLESTON — A development initially expected to feature mostly industrial uses could add more than 400 apartment units to its plan.

North Charleston's Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval May 10 for the proposed Cross County Park to be amended to include 408 residential units in addition to office, commercial and industrial space.

The plan covers 56 acres across several properties on the western edge of the city near the intersection of the often-congested Dorchester Road and Cross County Road, including 7490 Dorchester Road, 7070 and 7100 Cross County Road.

The item will go before City Council for first reading at the council's June 10 meeting, with an additional public input opportunity at the Public Safety Committee hearing June 17.

The sites are adjacent to the newly built Crescent Pointe Apartments, a post office, gas station, school and industrial properties.

Project planners say the new neighborhood would provide reasonably priced housing in a city booming with new apartments. Many of North Charleston's newest complexes cost more than 30 percent of residents' annual income, a federal standard for unaffordability.

The Post and Courier recently looked at rent costs for seven of North Charleston’s newest apartment complexes. Using the federal standard, while also considering the city’s median income, prices for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units at the seven complexes are not affordable to many people in the city.

One-bedroom apartments at Crescent Pointe rent for $1,150 a month. The new Cross County community would help keep the rents at Crescent Pointe at a "limited, competitive rate," said Barry Whalen, president of engineering firm HLA, Inc.

Land has already been cleared on the site, where the initial plan was approved in 2014 for primarily industrial use.

Over the years, there has been increased conversations in the city about the high demand for places to live, Whalen said.

"We have a great need for attainable housing in the community," Whalen said.

City staff recommended approval of the amended project, given the mix of uses already in the area.

There wasn't much public discussion among planning commission members at the meeting nor was there any opposition. But Planning Commissioner Mitchell Fife expressed concern about increased traffic along Dorchester Road, a thoroughfare often gridlocked during rush hour.

"It is going to create a bottleneck right there at Cross County (Road)," Fife said.

A new road would connect the new complex with the existing Crescent Pointe community allowing residents to access the site's jobs without turning onto Dorchester Road, Whalen said.

Also, Whalen said, a privately funded traffic signal would be installed at Brookdale Boulevard, helping to control traffic flow.

"You can't solve Dorchester Road and Cross County Road completely," Whalen said. "It's going to have traffic. But you can make it much better."

The project also helps address issues of some people who can't afford to live near their jobs, Whalen said. The development would provide more than 155,700 square feet of commercial and office flex space near housing. The new neighborhood would also be near aerospace giant Boeing, a major employer in the Lowcountry.

The vision for the Cross County plan is to help accommodate professional entities that can use small spaces.

"There could be digital industries," Whalen said.

North Charleston's Dorchester Road corridor has increasingly gotten more attention for residential and commercial development. Further north, a shopping complex under construction will feature a Lidl grocery store.

Additionally, a requested rezoning that could have paved the way for new residences near the Forest Hills community was withdrawn after the proposal got heavy backlash from residents concerned about increased traffic.