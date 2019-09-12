Two North Charleston roommates facing murder charges in the case of two bicyclists shot in March 2017 have pleaded guilty to lesser counts.
Police said Eddie Xavier Quinones Feliciano and Abner Rodriguez Irizarry had been in an argument with a woman a few hours before they drove past her and a man bicycling near Townsend and Midland Park Roads and shot each of them in the head.
Each man was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.
Paul George Glover, 33, was still straddling his bike when deputies arrived, according to the incident report. He was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds a week later. The woman survived her injuries.
Irizarry, 35, pleaded guilty in June to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 25 years for the manslaughter, and received a concurrent sentence of five years for the weapons charge.
Feliciano, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact of murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.