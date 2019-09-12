Murder

Abner Rodriguez Irizarry (left) and Eddie Xavier Quinones Feliciano. Provided

Two North Charleston roommates facing murder charges in the case of two bicyclists shot in March 2017 have pleaded guilty to lesser counts.

Police said Eddie Xavier Quinones Feliciano and Abner Rodriguez Irizarry had been in an argument with a woman a few hours before they drove past her and a man bicycling near Townsend and Midland Park Roads and shot each of them in the head.

Each man was originally charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Paul George Glover, 33, was still straddling his bike when deputies arrived, according to the incident report. He was taken to the hospital but died of his wounds a week later. The woman survived her injuries.

Irizarry, 35, pleaded guilty in June to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was sentenced to 25 years for the manslaughter, and received a concurrent sentence of five years for the weapons charge.

Feliciano, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday to accessory after the fact of murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Reporter

Sara Coello covers breaking news in and around Charleston for The Post and Courier. She previously covered crime and courts at The Dallas Morning News.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.