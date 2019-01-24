New athletic centers, expanded economic development, reduced crime and improved quality of life were among the topics that North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey cited during his annual State of the City address.
In a 20-minute video, Summey touted the progress of a city coming into its own as a diverse and booming metropolis.
"North Charleston is unapologetically different. It’s the way we prefer it. We’re diverse. We’re eclectic and welcome everyone, and we learn from each other’s perspective," Summey said. "The state of the city is simple. North Charleston is livable, diverse and welcoming."
The mayor praised new recreational amenities, like the aquatics center set to open later this year on Patriot Boulevard. The facility will feature a 10-lane pool, offices and community meeting space. Also, a three-gym complex on Remount Road will meet the needs of families who can't afford the high costs of traveling league sports, Summey said.
He also pointed to recreational additions in neighborhoods such as Dorchester-Waylyn, where a blighted corner was transformed into a park featuring basketball courts, play equipment and picnic tables.
Tanang Williams, a neighborhood president for the community, has said the neighborhood children deserved the park.
“The playground is a part of what already belongs here," she said.
The new intermodal transportation center is set to open this spring on Gaynor Avenue, where it will replace the aging Amtrak station and serve both train and Charleston Area Regional Transit Authority bus passengers. It will also include a Liberty Hill historical room that details the story of South Carolina's oldest free black community.
North Charleston continues to provide jobs. With Mercedes-Benz Vans up and running, North Charleston is the nation's only city producing both commercial vehicles and commercial jets, Summey said.
On economic revitalization, Summey praised Parks Circle's success and said he's confident that Reynolds Avenue can experience a similar renaissance.
But the mayor added that the city is focused on maintaining the quality of life in North Charleston's south end.
This includes the city asking the S.C. Department of Transportation to turn over ownership of Spruill and Reynolds avenues to North Charleston so the city can add safer bike pathways. As private investments move into the corridor, Summey said the city wants to have a larger impact on vehicle movement and changes to the roadways.
In addition, officials are still trying to attract a grocery store to the city's south end. Meanwhile, Summey applauded efforts by organizations like Fresh Future Farms which offers vegetables to city residents.
"Increasing quality of life in the south end remains a top priority," Summey said. "We’re willing to go to any length to shed the 'food desert' designation."
In 2018, North Charleston saw a decline in violent crime, but the mayor said the city won't rest until crime is reduced to zero. He praised the police department's continued efforts in community policing.
“Everyone must all be willing to report those seeking to do others harm and not stand complacent when an illegal activity occurs," Summey said. "No one wins when the activities of wrongdoers are allowed to infect our community.”