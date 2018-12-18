By the numbers

Mayors of Charleston and North Charleston are the only municipalities in South Carolina to elect "strong mayors," meaning their mayors are both elected officials and day-to-day leaders.

Other towns and cities hire administrators to manage day-to-day operations. This is reflected in salaries:

Charleston

Population: 134,385

Strong mayor's salary: $185,440.50

Columbia

Population: 134,309

Mayor's salary: $76,500

Top administrator's salary: $192,655.56

North Charleston

Population: 97,471

Strong mayor: $176,225

Mount Pleasant

Population: 87,842

Mayor: $42,000

Administrator: $181,188

Rock Hill

Population: 66,154

Mayor: $27,208.48

Administrator: $189,612.80

Sources: U.S. Census, town of Mount Pleasant, Municipal Association of South Carolina.

*For this comparison, only the highest non-mayoral (administrator or manager) salaries were included.