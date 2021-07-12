North Charleston man who fatally shot girlfriend claimed he was trying to 'scare' her

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man who fatally shot his girlfriend during an argument July 11 claimed he was trying to "scare" her, according to court documents released the next day.

Denzel Laron Washington, 28, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Toni Frasier, according to arrest affidavits and other information released by authorities July 12.

Officers were dispatched at 9:06 a.m. July 11 to Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care on Rivers Avenue after the facility admitted a gunshot victim, according to an incident report.

As they arrived, the officers saw firefighters and paramedics taking the victim out of a grey Nissan Altima, the report said. She was declared dead shortly after and identified as Frasier by the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

The incident report identifies Frasier as Washington's girlfriend.

"Further investigation revealed that a heated argument between the victim and defendant, Denzel Laron Washington, (redacted) Blackwell Street earlier this day," according to the affidavits.

Officers spoke with Washington and sent other officers to search a home on Blackwell Street where the shooting happened, the report said.

The home is located in the Charleston Farms neighborhood off Sumner Avenue in North Charleston.

Officers also went to an apartment on Cancha Lane to check on the couple's children, the report said.

Witnesses told police that Washington pulled out a black pistol, pointed it at Frasier and shot her, affidavits said.

Washington agreed to speak with investigators and said he chased her around the home as she tried to flee, affidavits said.

He confessed to pulling out the pistol and pointing it in her direction, affidavits said. He said he fired the shot to try to "scare her."

The affidavits reveal Frasier was shot in the face.